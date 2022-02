NESN Logo Sign In

Not an ideal way to kick off the second half.

The Boston Bruins lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins inside TD Garden on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak scored two goals in the first period but Boston had nothing left in the tank, losing 4-2.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t love what he saw from his team after the first.

For more on what Cassidy has to say after the game, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.