Here’s What Bruce Cassidy Said Regarding Tuukka Rask Retirement Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy did not offer much when asked Tuesday night about a report from The Athletic, which indicated that goaltender Tuukka Rask is not expect to continue his return to the Boston Bruins.

“No, I think that’s for Tuukka to comment on his stature,” Cassidy said after Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. “I was told he wouldn’t practice this week. I don’t think that’s changing at all. So if he has something to say I think I’ll leave it to him.”

Rask has played four games this season following a return from offseason surgery. The Athletic also reported that Rask, a 15-year NHL veteran, could finalize his retirement decision in the coming days.

Rask, 34, last played Jan. 24 against the Anaheim Ducks. He was then sidelined due to discomfort, including an extended time off during the NHL All-Star break, before Cassidy shared Monday that Rask would not practice this week.

Rask started his on-ice recovery in November before signing a one-year, $1 million deal Jan. 11. He made his season debut Jan. 13 in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Rask was 2-2 in four games as a starter, one of which included just one period of action Jan. 18.

Rask recorded a .844 save percentage and a 4.28 goals against average.