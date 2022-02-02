Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Sends Boston To All-Star Break On High Note

The Boston Bruins came out on top in the first-ever matchup against the Seattle Kraken.
With a thrilling 3-2 victory, the Bruins improved to 26-14-3. The Kraken, meanwhile, fell to 14-27-4.
Here is the full box score.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It may have been a new experience for Seattle, but they aren’t the first team to fall victim to Boston’s power play.
Boston now has scored 16 power play goals in its last 14 games, aligning pretty well with Boston’s recent stretch of dominance since it returned from an impromptu holiday break. Tuesday night David Pastrnak capitalized on two of Boston’s three opportunities with the advantage and it ended up being the difference.
Now the Bruins get another small breather for the All-Star break, and you have to feel good about where things stand.
STARS OF THE GAME
— David Pastrnak now has scored 14 goals in the last 15 games, with his most recent two getting things going and then sealing the deal for Boston.
With the Bruins on the power play halfway through the second period, the right winger sniped in a pass from Taylor Hall. That was just the start. With the game on the line and 10:49 on the clock in the third, he delivered again to prevent OT.
— Not long after his assist, Hall netted one of his own. He helped Boston close out the second period strong with what ended up being a crucial goal. Right in front of Seattle goalie Chris Driedger’s crease, Hall wrestled for a loose puck and scored.
— Both goalies deserve recognition, even if only Linus Ullmark (25 saves) was credited with the win. Chris Driedger made 23 stops in a tight game.
WAGER WATCH
Pastrnak is as hot as anybody right now, and anyone paying attention probably saw great value in some of his player props on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pastrnak was +750 to score the first goal, +705 to score last and +105 as an anytime scorer. Easy money, right?
NEXT
The Bruins get a week off before continuing this three-game home stretch Tuesday, Feb. 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET with an hour of pregame and postgame coverage on NESN.