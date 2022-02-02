Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Sends Boston To All-Star Break On High Note

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins came out on top in the first-ever matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

With a thrilling 3-2 victory, the Bruins improved to 26-14-3. The Kraken, meanwhile, fell to 14-27-4.

Here is the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It may have been a new experience for Seattle, but they aren’t the first team to fall victim to Boston’s power play.

Boston now has scored 16 power play goals in its last 14 games, aligning pretty well with Boston’s recent stretch of dominance since it returned from an impromptu holiday break. Tuesday night David Pastrnak capitalized on two of Boston’s three opportunities with the advantage and it ended up being the difference.

Now the Bruins get another small breather for the All-Star break, and you have to feel good about where things stand.

STARS OF THE GAME

— David Pastrnak now has scored 14 goals in the last 15 games, with his most recent two getting things going and then sealing the deal for Boston.