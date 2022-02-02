BU Goalie Kate Stuart ‘Played Terrific’ With 45-Save Showing Vs. Harvard

BOSTON — Harvard is headed to the Women’s Beanpot Championship after besting Boston University on Tuesday in the first semifinal game of the tournament.
But BU netminder Kate Stuart certainly did not make it easy for them.
The senior stopped all 18 shots she faced in the first period to keep the game scoreless despite an overpowering performance by the Crimson, who limited the Terriers to five attempts in the frame. She finished the evening with 45 saves as the Terriers fell 4-1.
“Their goaltender played terrific,” Harvard head coach Katey Stone said after the win. “It took us a little while to get ourselves going and figure her out.”
That’s hardly surprising given the season Stuart is having.
The British Columbia native recently was named to the watch list for the National Goalie of the Year Award and entered Tuesday with a .923 save percentage and 2.18 goals-against average.
In addition to her monster performance against No. 6 Harvard, Stuart had an impressive showing against then-No. 3 Northeastern back on Jan. 15, making 44 saves. When the two sides met in October, she stopped 35 attempts.
BU coach Brian Durocher spoke to Stuart’s performance after the loss.
“Kate was real sharp today, very solid,” he said. “If you look at the scoresheet, OK, average goaltending. We gave up a few different shots, but all the goals were inside the last six, seven minutes of the game.”
Harvard awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Northeastern and Boston College, while BU will face that game’s loser in the consolation game.