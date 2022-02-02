BU Goalie Kate Stuart ‘Played Terrific’ With 45-Save Showing Vs. Harvard

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Harvard is headed to the Women’s Beanpot Championship after besting Boston University on Tuesday in the first semifinal game of the tournament.

But BU netminder Kate Stuart certainly did not make it easy for them.

The senior stopped all 18 shots she faced in the first period to keep the game scoreless despite an overpowering performance by the Crimson, who limited the Terriers to five attempts in the frame. She finished the evening with 45 saves as the Terriers fell 4-1.

“Their goaltender played terrific,” Harvard head coach Katey Stone said after the win. “It took us a little while to get ourselves going and figure her out.”

HUGE save by Kate to keep this a one-goal game. pic.twitter.com/UCkJSNyWJQ — x – BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 1, 2022

Kate!!! What a stop!!! pic.twitter.com/C2hbfyEPDi — x – BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 1, 2022

That’s hardly surprising given the season Stuart is having.