Cale Makar Showed His Skill Against Bruins In Avalanche Overtime Win

Makar is one of the league's best

This Cale Makar guy is pretty good.

The Boston Bruins kicked off their three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche and had a 3-1 lead at one point. Unfortunately, they lost 4-3 in overtime thanks to a Makar goal.

The young defenseman has been one of the best in the NHL this season as he currently has 44 points in 39 games, proving to be one of the elite players in the league at 23 years old.

For more on Makar’s goal, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

