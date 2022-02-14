Celtics Campaign For Jaylen Brown As James Harden’s NBA All-Star Game Replacement

NESN Logo Sign In

Will a unified show of green force propel Jaylen Brown back into the stars?

A trio of past and present Celtics are campaigning for Brown to replace James Harden in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Harden will sit out Sunday’s showcase as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver has the responsibility of choosing his replacement in the coming days.

Former Celtics center-turned-ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins stumped for Brown first when he emphatically answered this question Hoop Central posed on Twitter: “Which player should replace James Harden (OUT) in the All-Star game?”

“Jaylen Brown!!! Carry on … ,” Perkins wrote in a tweet.

Grant Williams then stood up for Brown, telling his Twitter followers — with a little help of Brodie from “The Wire” — if Silver doesn’t pick him, the game must be “rigged.” Tatum then wholehearted agreed with Williams.

“What he said!” Tatum wrote in a tweet.