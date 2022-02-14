Celtics Marcus Smart Reveals Most Difficult Player To Guard In NBA

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, but even he has troubles with some opponents.

Smart joined former NBA guard J.J. Reddick and Tommy Alter on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast released Monday and offered insight on who he thinks the hardest player to guard in the league is.

“The hardest person to guard, I’ll probably have to go with (Kevin Durant),” Smart said to Reddick on the podcast. “I think he’s anybody’s hardest person to guard. Somebody at his size doing that, you got it.”

He also gave a pretty brief, but comical answer regarding how to stop the Brooklyn Nets superstar.

“You’ve got to pray,” Smart said.

You can check out the full episode right here.

Smart, Reddick and Alter discussed a wide range of topics ranging from how hot the team is right now, the trade deadline and even who Smart’s favorite player in the league is right now not on the Celtics (spoiler alert: it’s Chicago Bulls all-star Zach Lavine).