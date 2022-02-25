Curtis Lazar Injury: Bruce Cassidy Provides Latest On Bruins Forward

Boston will be without Lazar on Saturday

Just as the Bruins got back to full strength, they find themselves down another forward.

Curtis Lazar was not seen on Boston’s bench in the second half of its 3-2 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. The forward logged just 3:52 of ice time, with his last shift coming about halfway through the second period.

The Bruins practiced Friday before traveling to San Jose, and head coach Bruce Cassidy provided an update on Lazar.

“Lazar was upper-body, we’ll put him as day-to-day,” Cassidy told reporters, per team-provided audio. “Won’t play (Saturday).”

Either Anton Blidh or Jesper Froden will replace Lazar against the Sharks, a call Cassidy said they will make before the game.

Patrice Bergeron was given a maintenance day due to feeling “under the weather,” but it doesn’t sound like the captain will miss any time.

Bruins-Sharks coverage on NESN begins at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.

