David Pastrnak Unable To Record Point As Bruins Take Down Senators 2-0

The Boston Bruins got themselves back on track.

Boston defeated the Ottawa Senators by a score of 2-0 as Jeremy Swayman recorded his second shutout of the season. Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar were the goal scorers.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in the Bruins victory. He recorded eight shots on net.

