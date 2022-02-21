Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Announces NFL, XFL Collaboration

NESN Logo Sign In

The XFL is set to return in 2023 and when it does, there’s going to be some collaboration with the NFL.

XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that the two leagues have come together on an agreement to help create “innovation opportunities to expand and grow the game of football.”

Exciting time in football as our @XFL2023 will join forces with the @NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand & grow the game of football.

As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be the players.

????https://t.co/thLLn4NI9o#XFL#NFL#InnovationAndOpportunity pic.twitter.com/rr0WPc3ua3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2022

This doesn’t necessarily mean the two league’s will share players, but the duo will collaborate on rule changes and areas regarding health and safety to put out the best product possible.

Today, the XFL announced it would collaborate with the @NFLFootballOps on select innovation programs to create increased player development opportunities on and off the field.



Read full announcement: https://t.co/4hnPEtPBL3 — XFL (@XFL2023) February 21, 2022

The XFL is a professional spring football league that runs when the NFL’s season ends from February through April. The league has had a tumultuous run beginning with a single season in 2001. They kicked off with another season in 2020, but the season was cancelled midway through due to COVID-19.

Johnson and his partners purchased the league in 2020 and now are set to resume operation in Feb. 2023. With an agreement in place with the NFL, maybe this time it actually will stick.