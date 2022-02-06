Patriots’ Mac Jones Reveals Offseason Plan Ahead Of First Pro Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones’ goals for his first full NFL offseason? Hit the weights and cut back on the sweets.

As he warmed up ahead of Sunday’s 2022 Pro Bowl, the New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback laid out his plans for the coming months in a conversation with ESPN’s Randy Moss, Booger McFarland and Adam Schefter.

He’s eyeing “big changes” in Year 2.

“I think this offseason will be a big part of it, just getting stronger and cleaning up on my diet and all that,” Jones said. “There’s a lot that’s going to go into it before next season even starts, so that’s the important part: attacking that, and then hopefully a lot of big changes will come, whether it’s mechanics or the playbook.

“I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over how I want to do it.”

Mac Jones says he wants to clean up his diet heading into next season ??



"I like ice cream too much." ? pic.twitter.com/bZ8fTev90h — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2022

On the diet side, Jones said he’ll follow the instructions of Patriots nutritionist Ted Harper.