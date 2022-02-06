Mac Jones Reacts To Josh McDaniels Leaving Patriots For Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NFL will season bring a new slate of challenges for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Among those will be building a relationship and working with a new offensive coordinator. The Patriots’ longtime OC, Josh McDaniels, decided to leave the organization he’d spent 18 seasons with in order to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones spent the weekend in McDaniels’ new city as the rookie signal-caller took part in the Pro Bowl festivities. Prior to the AFC-NFC showdown at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jones reflected on McDaniels leaving Foxboro.

“I think Josh is not only a great coach but a great person,” Jones told Adam Schefter, as seen on ESPN. “He means a lot to the Patriot organization and obviously he got a great opportunity here. He taught me a lot about football, a lot about life, a lot about the NFL. That’s really important to me. I know he means a lot to a lot of people and I’m happy for him and his family. We’ll just have to figure out a game plan and move forward and try and be explosive on offense and can get something going again like we did with Josh.”

It might be some time before the vacancy McDaniels left behind in New England is filled, as Bill Belichick and company historically have moved pretty slow when it comes to hiring coaches. Don’t be surprised if the hire ends up being a well-known name, though, as both Bill O’Brien and Adam Gase reportedly are in the mix.