Former NFL QB Believes This AFC Team Would Be ‘Great’ For Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco 49ers have been hailed as an ideal landing spot for Tom Brady, who hasn’t unequivocally committed to never playing in the NFL again.

But Robert Griffin III believes there’s a different team, in a different conference, that also presents an appealing fit for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

On a recent episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Griffin explained why Brady should consider the Colts if he decides to come out of retirement and add a 23rd campaign to his storied career.

“Indy’s a great team for Tom Brady to play for,” Griffin said. “They’ve got the pieces in place — great defense. Offensively, he’s got a great running back in Jonathan Taylor. He can lean on an offensive line to protect him and it’s indoors. So, this late in his career, maybe he doesn’t have to worry about weather as much as he has in his past two stops where there’s too cold in New England and too hot in Tampa Bay. So, Indy would be a good spot. We’re also just contemplating and talking about a guy who’s just trying to hang out with his wife and his kids right now.”

The Colts’ pitch to Brady also could be strengthened by the division they play in, as the AFC South is primed to be very winnable in the 2022 season. But if the 44-year-old decided to come back for one final season, do we really think he’d want to spend it in Indianapolis? Other locations like the Bay Area or Las Vegas are far more appealing.

Indy probably would be interested, as the franchise isn’t going to reach great heights with Carson Wentz under center. But if the Colts want to bring in a superstar, they probably have a better chance of landing Aaron Rodgers than Brady.