Mike Florio Doubles Down On Theory About Tom Brady’s NFL Future

Mike Florio wasn’t simply trying to generate clicks and views last week when he made a prediction about what’s next for Tom Brady.

The face of Pro Football Talk actually believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be a member of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season.

Florio kind of off-handly let the take fly during a recent episode of “PFT Live,” but he made his stance considerably more firm and direct in a column published Monday afternoon.

“It shouldn’t really surprise anyone,” Florio wrote. “What have we heard over and over regarding Brady’s football career? What more does he have to prove? Nothing. But he has never played for the team he grew up rooting for. And that team — the 49ers — has a Super Bowl-ready roster. Just add quarterback.”

Florio continued: “So why not spend a year with Brady? The 49ers were his first choice when he became a free agent in 2020, but the 49ers said, ‘No thanks.’ They surely regret it. Now, they may have a chance to rectify it.

“It won’t be easy. The Buccaneers hold Brady’s rights. But if Brady wants out, would they deny him that opportunity? He delivered a Super Bowl win. He filled the stadium in 2021. He signed an extension last year for cap reasons. Would they tell him ‘tough crap’ if he asked to be traded or released?”

It’s important to keep in mind that Brady, who’s as calculated as they come, has never used the word “retire” of late when talking about his situation. Not in his announcement at the beginning of the month, nor in any of his latest podcast episodes.