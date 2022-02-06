Former Patriot Jokes About Joining Bucs To Replace Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buccaneers could go in a few different directions in order to replace Tom Brady as the organization’s starting quarterback.

Tampa Bay could stay in house and promote Kyle Trask, who was drafted in the second round last year. The Bucs also could sign an impending free-agent signal-caller or swing a trade for a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo.

One option Bruce Arians, Jason Licht and company probably haven’t considered is pulling a quarterback off the couch. Matt Cassel, Brady’s former backup who hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2018 season, suggested that route Thursday on Twitter.

“Just putting this out there. @Buccaneers, I’ve never officially retired and did well the last time I stepped in for @TomBrady,” Cassel tweeted.

Cassel did, indeed, admirably fill in for Brady after the future Hall of Famer went down with a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2008 season. The 2005 seventh-rounder threw for 3,693 yards, accounted for 23 total touchdowns and helped lead the Patriots to an 11-5 record. It marked only the third time in franchise history New England failed to reach the playoffs despite racking up double-digit victories.

The USC product ultimately put together a nice NFL career for himself, but we don’t think he’ll be hearing from the Bucs this offseason.