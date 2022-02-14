How Did Super Bowl Refs Miss This Penalty On Tee Higgins Touchdown?

NESN Logo Sign In

Tee Higgins opened the second half of Super Bowl LVI with a bang, beating Jalen Ramsey for a 75-yard touchdown on the opening snap of the third quarter.

A closer look, however, revealed Higgins got away with a clear penalty on the play.

As Joe Burrow’s deep ball reached Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver grabbed hold of Ramsey’s facemask. That contact caused the Los Angeles Rams’ All-Pro cornerback to tumble to the SoFi Stadium turf, allowing Higgins to sprint untouched into the end zone.

Former NFL referee Gene Steratore said on Twitter that Higgins should have been flagged for a facemask and/or offensive pass interference.

On the long TD to start the 3rd quarter, Tee Higgins should've been flagged for a facemask and/or pass interference.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/AXpscywTYA — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) February 14, 2022

The touchdown gave Cincinnati its first lead of the game. One play later, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an interception, setting up a Bengals field goal that put them ahead 20-13.