The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was electric.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar were scheduled to hit the stage and they surprised the crowd by bringing out 50 Cent.

The rapper entered the show in an eccentric way to say the least by hanging upside down as he began to rap his smash hit “In Da Club.”

Social media erupted afterward.

Not 50 cent upside down tho. Like why they do that to him at his big age?? #PepsiHalftime — Fess (@destej) February 14, 2022

50 cent caught me off guard lol ? — Maitte ? (@maitteeugenia) February 14, 2022

Best halftime show. No doubt. 50 Cent showing up upside down was the icing on the cake! #SBLVI — Ahmed Ahmed (@HalfAhmazing) February 14, 2022

?And then 50 Cent dropped in upside down just like in the music video? pic.twitter.com/VAMsxf0fpf — Young Larry David ??(Temporary Bengals Stan) (@Timmy2xtimes) February 14, 2022

lol it was so funny when 50 cent was just hanging upside down for a bit & I was like what? — iman? (@sincerelyynini) February 14, 2022

What a show.

