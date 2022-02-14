Super Bowl LVI’s Halftime Show Was Full Of Surprises, Guests

NESN Logo Sign In

The stars came out in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams hit the field for Super Bowl XVI at SoFi Stadium and the halftime show didn’t disappoint.

California icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar were joined by Eminem, Mary J. Blige and special guest 50 Cent you’re going to want to check it out.

You can watch the whole show right here.

The football game obviously was the biggest draw Sunday, but the halftime show wasn’t too shabby itself.

