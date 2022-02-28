Kendrick Perkins Warns Marcus Smart After Celtics’ Loss To Pacers

NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Perkins doesn’t want to see Marcus Smart make life harder for himself on the basketball court.

Smart had a frustrating Sunday night in Indiana, where the Celtics suffered a 21-point loss at the hands of the lowly Pacers. Not only did Smart log a plus/minus of -20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but he also was slapped with a technical foul in the fourth quarter as the contest started to get out of reach for the C’s.

The veteran guard received the tech for arguing with officials, and Smart had more words for the refs after the game. While the seventh-year pro appeared to be very composed as he spoke with the officiating crew, excessive arguing and debating can be a slippery slope. Few know this better than former Boston big man Kendrick Perkins, who wants to make sure Smart is careful with his words moving forward.

“Just know that, as a guy that led the league in technical fouls, that wasn’t on the best terms with referees, trust me, the last thing you want to do is be on (their) bad side,” Perkins said Sunday night on NBC Sports Boston.

Smart and the Celtics will try to bounce back from their rough night in Indiana when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.