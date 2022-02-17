Knicks Rock Bottom Gets Worse With Massive Blown Lead Vs. Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA All-Star break couldn’t have come at a better time for the New York Knicks.

New York is struggling, to say the least. At one point it seemed like the Knicks would compete in the Eastern Conference late into the season but a switch flipped, and now the team sits at 25-33 after a deflating loss to the cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks built a lead as high as 28, but fell 111-106 to the Nets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The loss is New York’s third blown lead of the 20 or more points in just the last 11 days, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

If the Nets, who are currently down just two points, take the lead, it?ll be the third time in 11 days that the Knicks have blown a 20-plus point lead. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 17, 2022

New York now has lost seven of its last eight games heading into the break and is in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are three games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 10th seed and final play-in tournament spot and 3 1/2 games back of the Charlotte Hornets at No. 9, but they certainly need to turn things around if they even want to think of the postseason.

There’s still plenty of time to work their way back up in the standings, but this one’s got to sting.