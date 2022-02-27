Kyle Busch Has Disaster Lap During Wise Power 400 As Car Spins Out

Kyle Busch likely won’t be pleased with his performance during Sunday’s Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway.
Busch rounded a corner and spun out just 16 laps into the 400-mile event Sunday and then spent an extended period of time in pit-row as other issues popped up with his car.
You can check out a video of the spin out below:
After spinning out, Busch reportedly dealt with both an overheating issue with the No. 18 car, as well as a water leak.
The 36-year-old returned to the track after all of the issues were solved.