Kyle Busch Has Disaster Lap During Wise Power 400 As Car Spins Out

Busch spun out just 16 laps into the 400-mile event

Kyle Busch likely won’t be pleased with his performance during Sunday’s Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

Busch rounded a corner and spun out just 16 laps into the 400-mile event Sunday and then spent an extended period of time in pit-row as other issues popped up with his car.

You can check out a video of the spin out below:

After spinning out, Busch reportedly dealt with both an overheating issue with the No. 18 car, as well as a water leak.

The 36-year-old returned to the track after all of the issues were solved.

