Will J.C. Jackson Be Given Franchise Tag? Patriots Insider Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson is scheduled to hit free agency for the first time in his career after playing the last four seasons for the New England Patriots.

Jackson, New England’s No. 1 cornerback who has recorded more interceptions (25) than any player since he entered the league in 2018, recently shared how he hadn’t yet been in contact with the Patriots. New England has until March 8 to use the franchise tag on Jackson, or anyone else, should the organization go that route.

ESPN’s Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, however, doesn’t seem to think that’s how the situation will unfold. Reiss wrote about Jackson in his Sunday notes column, and offered a prediction.

“The window for teams to assign the franchise tag on players has opened and extends to March 8, with cornerback J.C. Jackson the likely only candidate to strongly consider in New England,” Reiss wrote. “A tag would be a projected $17.3 million for the 2022 season. Unless the Patriots believe they have a strong tag-and-trade possibility, I rate the odds of them tagging Jackson as low.”

Reiss didn’t offer any take on whether the Patriots will agree to a long-term deal with Jackson, instead just referencing the one-year tag.

As he indicated, should the Patriots use the franchise tag on Jackson, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the 26-year-old will remain in New England. But Jackson would be under a one-year contract should the Patriots then try to trade him and receive some sort of asset in return. If not, there’s a chance Jackson could earn a lucrative deal from a team outside New England — he’s already being recruited by fellow players — and then bolt with the Patriots receiving a mere compensatory pick down the road. Jackson is expected to be a headliner at the cornerback position when free agency begins.

Jackson reportedly is looking to be paid like a top-five player at the position, which would add him to a list with Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey, Marshon Lattimore, Tre’Davious White and Darius Slay.