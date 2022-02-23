Matthew Stafford Explains Reaction To Photographer Falling At Parade

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford was heavily criticized for his reaction — or lack thereof — to a photographer falling off the stage at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl parade rally and fracturing her spine.

Kelly Smiley, a photographer based in LA, was walking backwards on a stage trying to take photos of Stafford and his wife, Kelly, when she fell. Kelly Stafford, at the very least, looked over to check on the photographer — after Matthew Stafford turned around and walked away.

But on Tuesday, the Staffords set the record straight in an episode of Kelly Stafford’s podcast, “The Morning After.” Apparently, it wasn’t what it looked like.

“Matthew looked at me and said, ‘Check her please,’ and turned around,” Kelly Stafford said, as transcribed by TMZ Sports.

Matthew Stafford, who texted Smiley after (according to Kelly Stafford), explained his reaction:

“That obviously happened really quickly and suddenly and unexpectedly and I wish I had a better reaction in the moment,” he said. “I didn’t. I apologized to her for that. But I’m glad that all in all she’s doing alright.”

In addition to her spine injury, Smiley also “severely damaged” her camera gear, according to a GoFundMe set up by a friend with the intention of paying for her medical expenses.