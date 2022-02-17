Matthew Stafford Had Tough Reaction To Photographer’s Back-Breaking Fall

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford, by most accounts, was the star of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl celebration parade Wednesday. However, one incident caught on tape is a rough look for LA’s quarterback.

At some point during the celebration in downtown Los Angeles, a photographer getting shots of Stafford and his wife, Kelly, on one of the stages. The photographer, Kelly Smiley, went to back up and was too close to the edge of the stage. She ended up falling off, which can be seen in a video taken from the parade.

Kelly Stafford’s reaction was what you’d expect. She was stunned and walked toward the edge of the stage to check on Smiley. Matthew Stafford’s reaction, on the other hand, left a lot to be desired. Almost immediately, the quarterback — after exclaiming his disbelief — turned around walked away in completely another direction.

The fall was as bad as it looked, too. Smiley checked in via Twitter on Wednesday night, saying she fractured her spine in the fall while sharing the video.

Unfortunately I fractured my spine https://t.co/LeDjF4EJnp — Kelly Smiley (@kellysmiley23) February 17, 2022

In fact, one of Smiley’s friends set up a GoFundMe for the photographer.

“The funds raised by this gofundme will help cover Kelly’s growing medical expenses as well as replace the camera gear that was severely damaged due to her fall,” the description reads. “Since Kelly is a working photographer, she needs this gear to help keep her working after fully recovering.”