Men’s Beanpot Preview: Can Northeastern Make It Four Titles In A Row?

The Northeastern Huskies have had an extra year to hang on to the Beanpot Trophy. But when things get underway at TD Garden after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will begin their quest for a fourth consecutive title with a semifinal bout against Boston College.

Northeastern has a bout against Vermont on Friday separating it from the Beanpot, but the Huskies will enter that on a three-game skid after a tough set against No. 12 UMass and No. 14 UMass Lowell. Even so, they are a healthy 16-8-1 on the season with an 8-6-1 record in Hockey East.

Even with the losses, they were ranked No. 16 in the latest USCHO Top 20 poll.

Most of the offense has come from junior Aidan McDonough, a seventh-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks in 2019. The Milton, Mass., native is an assistant captain and has logged 23 points on 16 goals and seven assists.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Justin Hryckowian are next on the Huskies’ leaderboard, each with five goals and 12 assists.

While the scoring production will be there over the next two weeks at TD Garden, the Huskies will be missing an important part of their lineup. Goaltender Devon Levi, who posted a 1.55 goals against average and .948 save percentage through 24 games this season, will miss the tournament while competing in the 2022 Olympics for Team Canada.

At the time of his selection to the Olympic team, Levi had nine shutouts on the season — good to lead the nation and nearly double the program’s single-season record, which previously was five. The 20-year-old was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in men’s college hockey, and is on the watch list for the Mike Richter Award for the nation’s top male goaltender.