NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers-Pelicans Finalizing Deal Around CJ McCollum

The first blockbuster deal of NBA trade deadline season may be upon us.
The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are finalizing a deal to acquire guard CJ McCollum for a package deal around Josh Hard and draft compensation, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.
Wojnarowski followed up to report optimism from both sides that a deal will be completed as soon as Tuesday, with the agreement sending Larry Nance and Tony Snell to New Orleans along with McCollum.
With the deal, the Pelicans acquire a veteran guard to piece with Zion Williamson. McCollum, who spent his entire eight-year career with the Trail Blazers, is averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.
Meanwhile, many questions remain about Portland’s plans to seemingly rebuild.