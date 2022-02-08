NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers-Pelicans Finalizing Deal Around CJ McCollum

NESN Logo Sign In

The first blockbuster deal of NBA trade deadline season may be upon us.

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are finalizing a deal to acquire guard CJ McCollum for a package deal around Josh Hard and draft compensation, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Portland and New Orleans have agreed upon a trade — CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell are on the way to the Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Hy4oxNNTiM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Wojnarowski followed up to report optimism from both sides that a deal will be completed as soon as Tuesday, with the agreement sending Larry Nance and Tony Snell to New Orleans along with McCollum.

With the deal, the Pelicans acquire a veteran guard to piece with Zion Williamson. McCollum, who spent his entire eight-year career with the Trail Blazers, is averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.

Meanwhile, many questions remain about Portland’s plans to seemingly rebuild.