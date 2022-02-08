NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers-Pelicans Finalizing Deal Around CJ McCollum

We have our first deal ahead of the deadline day

by

The first blockbuster deal of NBA trade deadline season may be upon us.

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are finalizing a deal to acquire guard CJ McCollum for a package deal around Josh Hard and draft compensation, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Wojnarowski followed up to report optimism from both sides that a deal will be completed as soon as Tuesday, with the agreement sending Larry Nance and Tony Snell to New Orleans along with McCollum.

With the deal, the Pelicans acquire a veteran guard to piece with Zion Williamson. McCollum, who spent his entire eight-year career with the Trail Blazers, is averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.

Meanwhile, many questions remain about Portland’s plans to seemingly rebuild.

