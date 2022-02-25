NFL Rumors: This Exec Declined Big Broadcasting Offer From Amazon

NESN Logo Sign In

Putting together its top NFL broadcast team apparently has been a challenge for Amazon thus far.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Amazon was in “striking distance” of signing former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman, who ultimately chose ESPN as his new home after leaving FOX. The e-commerce juggernaut, which has become a powerhouse in the digital streaming space, also has been unable to put the finishing touches on a deal with legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels.

Michaels’ trepidation reportedly stems from uncertainty about his partner in the broadcast booth, and according to Marchand, Amazon had dreams of pairing him with John Lynch. Lynch and Amazon reportedly “had talks,” but they were not fruitful. Marchand provided more details on the situation via Twitter on Friday morning.

“Amazon reached out to Lynch, according to sources,” Marchand tweeted. “There was a dinner. Lynch probably could have tripled his salary, which is reportedly around $5M as the GM. Lynch, I’m told, declined and wanted to remain in the front office.”

Not landing Lynch, or another color commentator who earns a seal of approval from Michaels, could prove to be very costly for Amazon. ESPN reportedly wants to pair Joe Buck with Aikman but could turn their focus to Michaels if Plan A falls through.