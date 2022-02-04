Revisiting Bill Belichick’s Adam Gase Comments Amid Patriots’ OC Search

NESN Logo Sign In

Multiple reports this week have linked Adam Gase to the New England Patriots’ vacant offensive coordinator position.

Given the way Bill Belichick has spoken about Gase in the past, that shouldn’t be surprising.

Gase, who’s been out of football since he was fired as Jets head coach last January, received a glowing tribute from Belichick before his final game with New York.

“Adam’s always had an offensive system that really gave the quarterbacks all the opportunities to have tools that they need to be successful, so I don’t think you could have anybody better coaching (Sam Darnold) than where he’s at,” Belichick said in December 2020, referring to the then-Jets QB.

In that same media session, Belichick said he has “a lot of respect” for Gase, who worked under Nick Saban at Michigan State and LSU and under Josh McDaniels with the Denver Broncos before going on to mediocre-at-best head-coaching stints with the Miami Dolphins and Jets.

“I have a lot of respect for Adam,” the Patriots coach said at the time. “I think he’s a very good coach. He’s always been tough to coach against. He’s always made things difficult on our defense. He goes back to Josh in Denver, so we’ve known each other for a while through a mutual connection there.

“But I think he’s done an excellent job. I thought he did a good job with Miami. I think he did a good job with the Jets. He’s, as I said, a coach I have a lot of respect for, and he gives us a lot of problems and is a tough coach to coach against. That’s really the way I feel about him.”