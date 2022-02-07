Odell Beckham Jr. Cracks Relatable Tom Brady Joke Ahead Of Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. is just like the rest of us: numb to seeing Tom Brady playing on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver is gearing up for his first crack at winning a Lombardi Trophy, as his team will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. And, during Monday night’s opening night virtual news conference, Beckham was asked when he first started watching Super Bowls and dreaming of playing in one.

After saying he couldn’t remember the first one that he watched, Beckham added: “But we all know it was probably Tom Brady.”

Beckham was born on Nov. 5, 1992, meaning the first Super Bowl he was alive for was XXVIII, in which the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills. Of course, Brady made his Big Game debut 10 years later when the New England Patriots beat the then-St. Louis Rams.

Beckham was an open book Monday night, confirming he was “very” close to joining the Patriots before signing with the Rams in early November.

