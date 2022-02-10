Patriots, Red Sox Salute Tuukka Rask Following Retirement Announcement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask retires as a Boston sports icon.

Don’t believe us? Perhaps some praise for the former Boston Bruins goaltender from other local pro teams will convince you.

The Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots both saluted Rask on Thursday, hours after he announced his retirement from the NHL. Rask, who spent 15 years with the Bruins organization, earned plenty of friends and admirers among fellow pros during his tenure in town.

“Always a part of our New England sports fam,” the Patriots wrote in a tweet. “Congratulations, @tuukkarask! #NHLBruins”

Always a part of our New England sports fam.



Congratulations, @tuukkarask! #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/hxbnau5KmC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 10, 2022

The Red Sox followed suit with some plaudits of their own.

“Tuukka, thank you for an unbelievable 15 years in this city!,” the Red Sox wrote in a tweet. “You’ve been incredible to watch.”