Richard Seymour ‘Humbly And Graciously’ Accepts Election To Hall Of Fame

Richard Seymour will carry the lessons sports taught him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The New England Patriots legend “humbly and graciously” accepted his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 on Friday. Seymour had fallen short of the threshold for induction into the Hall of Fame each year between 2019 and 2021, but his fourth time as a finalist ultimately proved to be a charm, and his gratitude is apparent in the post he shared via Twitter.

“I humbly and graciously accept this opportunity to stand alongside some of the greatest legends of the game of football,” Seymour wrote in a tweet. “Football has given me the opportunity to live out my dreams and my passion. For that, words will never fully convey my gratitude and appreciation.”

Seymour, who spent eight of his 12 NFL seasons in with the Patriots, will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame this summer at the annual induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

