Mac Jones Reflects On ‘Great’ Rookie Season As Patriots Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is preparing for Year 2 with the Patriots after a successful rookie season under center.

The New England quarterback completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Jones helped lead the Patriots to the wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, but fell short.

A lot of eyes were on Jones after he was drafted 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and ended up being named the starting QB after the Patriots released Cam Newton ahead of the 2022 season.

Jones had a lot of memorable moments from Year 1, and he reflected on Week 1 to Week 17.

“It was a great experience,” Jones said during his appearance on “Good Morning Football” on Friday. “Obviously we didn’t end up where we wanted to be, we all know that, but you just have to learn. Go through the hard times and the good times and figure it out. So, I’ve been through a whole year, next year will be great.”

Did Jones have one moment in particular from the season that was his favorite?

“I’d say, maybe, just being with all the guys,” Jones said. “I don’t have a specific one.”