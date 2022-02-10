Sony Michel Praises Patriots Coach Ivan Fears, Who Reportedly Is Set To Retire

NESN Logo Sign In

Like so many running backs who have played for the Patriots, Sony Michel grew professionally and personally thanks to the presence of Ivan Fears.

The 67-year-old Fears, who has coached in the NFL for 31 seasons, including the last 25 in New England, reportedly will announce his retirement in the near future. The six-time Super Bowl champion has been the Patriots’ running backs coach since 2002.

Michel, of course, spent the first three seasons of his career with New England, which traded him to the Los Angeles Rams before the start of the 2021 season. During Super Bowl LVI media availability Wednesday night, Michel was asked for his thoughts on his former coach.

“He meant a lot,” Michel said of Fears. “A guy that invested so much into me and the rest of the running backs. A father figure, somebody that was there that we can lean on.

“It was great to have him around.”

Michel also opened up on what he learned during his time in New England, including what it was like to play for Bill Belichick and with Tom Brady.

The Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.