Should We Read Into Packers’ Photo For London Game Announcement?

NESN Logo Sign In

Significant news involving the Green Bay Packers came through Monday morning.

No, we’re not talking about Aaron Rodgers’ plan for the 2022 NFL season and beyond. The wait for that announcement continues.

We’re talking about the league’s slate of international games for the upcoming campaign. Green Bay is one of the three teams that will play a regular-season contest across the pond in the United Kingdom later this year. And in announcing their tilt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Packers used an image that might have raised some eyebrows across the football world.

Green Bay’s social media team put the organization’s own spin on The Beatles’ iconic “Abbey Road” alum cover. The Packers featured five key members of the franchise: linebacker Rashan Gary, running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Jaire Alexander, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and head coach Matt LaFleur.

Noticeably absent from the graphic: Rodgers and his longtime favorite target, Davante Adams.

Adams not being included makes sense. The superstar wide receiver is an impending free agent and given the Packers’ current salary cap situation, he probably shouldn’t be viewed as an undisputed lock to re-up in Green Bay. Rodgers’ future also remains a mystery, but unlike Adams, he’s under contract with the Packers for the 2022 season.

Should we make a big deal about the Packers not including Rodgers and Adams in the photo? Probably not. But if nothing else, it serves as a reminder that Green Bay retaining its All-Pro quarterback-wideout tandem isn’t a guarantee.