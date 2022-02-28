NFL Expert Floats Calvin Ridley-Patriots Trade, Suggests Chris Godwin Pursuit

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL media might will Calvin Ridley to the Patriots before all is said and done.

Ridley, who sat out the majority of last season due to mental health reasons, reportedly wants to move on from the Atlanta Falcons. And New England, in need of a high-end pass-catcher, often has been floated as a potential landing spot.

That trend continued Monday, when Bill Barnwell of ESPN offered his thoughts on Ridley and the Patriots. The NFL writer, who also identified free agent receiver Chris Godwin as a potential fit for the Patriots, even came up with an interesting trade proposal.

Here’s an excerpt from Barnwell’s column:

… The Bucs seem likely to let Chris Godwin leave in free agency after franchising him a year ago. Godwin tore an ACL in December, but the Pats don’t have players who can do all of the things he can do. They have receivers who can stretch the field and guys who can make tough catches, but Godwin does both at a high level.

The other alternative for the Patriots would be Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley, who missed most of the season to address his mental health. Ridley was a superstar during his last full season with Atlanta, averaging 2.5 yards per route run and 9.4 yards per target. The 27-year-old has reportedly discussed a fresh start with the Falcons, who might need to use him to help rebuild their defense. There’s an obvious fit between these two teams; a second-round pick and little-used edge rusher Chase Winovich should be enough to get Ridley to New England.

That’s a fair trade, particularly with Winovich coming off a mostly lost season in New England. The linebacker remains a talented player, one who could use a change of scenery. Also, Ridley’s skill set is a perfect fit for what the Patriots like to do on offense.