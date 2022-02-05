Three Home Run Balls From World Series Up For Auction For Crazy Price

NESN Logo Sign In

It feels like a lifetime since the Atlanta Braves took down the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Atlanta — even without the services of Ronald Acuna Jr. — defied the odds and advanced all the way to the Fall Classic by taking down the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers before upsetting the Astros in the championship.

As you can imagine, there were some pretty special moments along the way for the Braves, including three home runs in the World Series-clinching game to give Atlanta its first title since 1995.

Jorge Soler, Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman’s Game 6 home run balls currently are up for auction and it’s going to cost a pretty penny to take them home.

As of Friday night, Soler’s is the most expensive of the trio at over $44,000. Swanson’s is second-highest at over $11,000 and Freeman’s isn’t far behind at just over $10,000.

If you want a piece of history, you’re going to have to throw around some serious cheddar.