Tom Brady Sends Message To Patriots With Instagram Story Post

Tom Brady finally has acknowledged the New England Patriots.
The question, of course, is whether there’s more in the works.
Brady formally announced his NFL retirement Tuesday, but many New Englanders were left wanting more. The 44-year-old mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout his post, but completely omitted the franchise for which he played 20 remarkable years.
However, Brady later used his Instagram story to both re-share a statement from Robert Kraft and send a message to Patriots fans.
Take a look:
Brady then sent the same message on Twitter.
We’ll just have to wait and see whether he has anything more planned for New England.
If his remarks in October offer any indication, Brady and the Patriots will come together in the not-too-distant future.