Bridget Moynahan Reacts To Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement Announcement

Like so many others, Bridget Moynahan is excited to see what the future holds for Tom Brady.

Brady on Tuesday officially announced his NFL retirement after a remarkable 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl champions. Formal statements, Instagram posts and tweets for Brady steadily spread across the internet after the future Hall of Famer revealed he’d arrived at the end of his football journey. Among those was a tweet from Moynahan, the mother of Brady’s first child.

“So proud of @TomBrady,” the actress wrote. “Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

So proud of @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps. pic.twitter.com/RCrRXNyRHA — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 1, 2022

Brady surely will continue to be a very busy man. In addition to looking after three children, TB12 is involved in several non-football business ventures that he now will have more time to attend to.