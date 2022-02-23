What Bruce Cassidy Expects From Jake DeBrusk Amid Move To Top Line

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins will shuffle up the lines to start their six-game road trip, and Jake DeBrusk is set to see a promotion when Boston gets going Thursday against the Seattle Kraken.

DeBrusk is headed to the top line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, the latter of whom can return from his six-game suspension for Thursday’s game. Marchand did not practice with the team Wednesday as he was attending to a personal matter, but he is expected to join the team in time for puck drop.

Jesper Froden filled in for him on the top line at practice Wednesday, but that was as a placeholder and he will serve as an extra forward. As such, all eyes will be on DeBrusk as he tries out life alongside, as head coach Bruce Cassidy put it, “two guys who are arguably Hall of Famers.”

Cassidy, speaking to reporters Wednesday, explained what he is looking for from DeBrusk in his new role.

“He has to bring some of the attributes that he brings best,” Cassidy said, as seen on team-provided video. “Speed. He’ll help create some turnovers on the forecheck because they’re a line that will play both off the rush and puck pursuit. What we’d ask of anybody in that line: make sure you hang on to pucks. They’re a good cycle line, second effort on pucks.

“Then, play your game. He’s a smart player, he’s a good offensive player. Read off those guys. Different stick than they’re used to with a right stick. Defensively, I think Jake’s habits have been a bit more consistent in terms of stick position in the D-zone, so we’ll just remind him about those, correct when we need to like everybody.”

DeBrusk is on a tear, with two goals in the Bruins’ last two games. He played on the third line against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and was up on the second line against the Ottawa Senators last Saturday, so it seems swapping of his linemates hasn’t affected him too much recently.