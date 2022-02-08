Men’s Beanpot Wrap: BU Advances, Looking For First Win Since 2015

BOSTON — The Boston University Terriers are going back to the Beanpot final.
It was a hard-fought game between BU and Harvard in the first semifinal of the 2022 Beanpot Tournament. Both BU and Harvard traded blows throughout, but the Terriers built too big of a lead and the Crimson never were able to fully get over the hump.
With the win, the No. 20 Terriers improved to 15-10-3, while Harvard fell to 12-8-2.
You can check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Boston University and Harvard put on a show in the first men’s Beanpot action in two years. The tournament was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it returned in a major way Monday.
Both BU and Harvard fought until the very end, but the Terriers were too much for the Crimson. Both team’s scored in bunches Monday, but the Terriers were able to build a 4-1 lead. Harvard was able to shrink the deficit to one heading into the final period, they couldn’t get the equalizer.
Boston University rode its hot start and seemed to be in control, even when the Crimson cut the lead. Harvard was forced to play catch up all night long. And with two of their top three scorers in Beijing for the Olympics, it was a tall ask for anyone. The Crimson did make it close, but the Terriers controlled play and now will look to add to their Beanpot-record 30 wins.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Terriers forward Jay O’Brien tallied a goal and assist in the Boston University win. O’Brien netted the squad’s second goal of the game to hand them a lead heading into the first intermission and then later assisted on Ethan Phillips’ eventual game-winner in the second period.
— Speaking of Phillips, he had the most important goal of the night for BU. At the time it seemed like just insurance, but as Harvard came back late in the second period it actually turned into the game-winner for Boston University. It was his sixth goal of the season.
— Logan Cockerill potted the first men’s Beanpot goal in two years with his first period strike. The senior captain got Boston University on the board 13:52 into the first period and the Terriers would ride the momentum the rest of the way and never trail.
UP NEXT
Boston University will take on either Northeastern or Boston College in the 2022 Beanpot final at TD Garden on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.
Harvard will take on the loser of Northeastern and Boston College’s semifinal clash in the consolation game on Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. ET.
All coverage for the consolation game and championship can be found right here on NESN.