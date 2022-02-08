Men’s Beanpot Wrap: BU Advances, Looking For First Win Since 2015

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston University Terriers are going back to the Beanpot final.

It was a hard-fought game between BU and Harvard in the first semifinal of the 2022 Beanpot Tournament. Both BU and Harvard traded blows throughout, but the Terriers built too big of a lead and the Crimson never were able to fully get over the hump.

With the win, the No. 20 Terriers improved to 15-10-3, while Harvard fell to 12-8-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston University and Harvard put on a show in the first men’s Beanpot action in two years. The tournament was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it returned in a major way Monday.

Both BU and Harvard fought until the very end, but the Terriers were too much for the Crimson. Both team’s scored in bunches Monday, but the Terriers were able to build a 4-1 lead. Harvard was able to shrink the deficit to one heading into the final period, they couldn’t get the equalizer.

Boston University rode its hot start and seemed to be in control, even when the Crimson cut the lead. Harvard was forced to play catch up all night long. And with two of their top three scorers in Beijing for the Olympics, it was a tall ask for anyone. The Crimson did make it close, but the Terriers controlled play and now will look to add to their Beanpot-record 30 wins.