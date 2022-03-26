Boston Pride Advance In Isobel Cup Playoffs With Win Over Beauts

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Pride have returned.

After ending the regular season with five consecutive overtime losses, the third-seeded Pride began their postseason efforts on the right foot, defeating the No. 6 Buffalo Beauts, 6-0, on Friday in a Premier Hockey Federation first-round playoff game at AdventHealth Center in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

“That’s the way we know we can play,” said forward Jillian Dempsey, via Brendan Kurie of The Boston Globe. “I think all the lines were firing. All the D pairs were making great, crisp passes and Burt played unbelievably back there. We were feeding off the energy from the bench and making the little plays on the ice and it, obviously, worked out great for us.”

DEMPSEY! The Pride take a 3-0 lead just like that!#Isobel2022 pic.twitter.com/R0LDrOAsPL — PHF (@PHF) March 25, 2022

Six different skaters scored for the Pride and seven were credited with at least one assistant. Former Northeastern star McKenna Brand finished with a game-high three points on three assists.

Goaltender Katie Burt, who led the league with a .958 save percentage and 1.41 goals against average, made 32 saves in the winning effort.

The Pride, who won the Isobel Cup in 2021, will look to defend their title in Sunday’s semifinal against the Toronto Six.