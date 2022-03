NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were never out of this one even with time against them.

The Bruins bounced back against the Montreal Canadiens after giving up a one-goal lead and being down one themselves, winning the game in overtime by a score of 3-2.

Brad Marchand scored the first and final goals of the game as his game-winner gave the Black and Gold the extra point they needed.

