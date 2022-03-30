Bruins Fall To Maple Leafs 6-4 Despite Third Period Comeback Attempt

The Boston Bruins play their best hockey in this one.

Boston suffered a tough 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. The Bruins gave their best comeback attempt in the third period by scoring two goals but it was too much of a deficit to battle back from.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with the media after the game and was not so shockingly upset with the overall performance of the team.

