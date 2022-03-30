Where Do Patriots Sit In AFC? Oddsmakers Post Win Totals For 31 Teams DraftKings Sportsbook has New England over/under 8.5 by Sean T. McGuire 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re two weeks into free agency with the 2022 NFL Draft still a month away, but that didn’t stop oddsmakers from turning the calendar to football season and releasing win totals for 31 of the 32 franchises.

The Cleveland Browns are the lone team without a win total posted, likely because of the uncertainty regarding a possible suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, who was acquired in a recent trade, could face a league-imposed suspension due to the 22 civil lawsuits he faces.

The New England Patriots, specifically, were given the third-highest number in the four-team AFC East with an over/under of 8.5 wins. For what it’s worth, 16 NFL teams, including nine that compete in the AFC, have a higher opening win total than New England.

The Buffalo Bills tied for the best number in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11.5) while a fellow division rival in the Miami Dolphins, fresh off an impressive offseason, have their betting number set at nine, a half win more than the Patriots.

Here are the posted win totals, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11.5

Buffalo Bills 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs 11

Green Bay Packers 11

Dallas Cowboys 10.5

Los Angeles Rams 10.5

Cincinnati Bengals 10

Denver Broncos 10

Los Angeles Chargers 10

San Francisco 49ers 10

Baltimore Ravens 9.5

Indianapolis Colts 9.5

Tennessee Titans 9.5

Arizona Cardinals 9

Miami Dolphins 9

Minnesota Vikings 9

Las Vegas Raiders 8.5

New England Patriots 8.5

Philadelphia Eagles 8.5

New Orleans Saints 7.5

Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5

Washington Commanders 7.5

Chicago Bears 7

New York Giants 7

Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5

Seattle Seahawks 6.5

Carolina Panthers 6

Detroit Lions 6

New York Jets 5.5

Atlanta Falcons 5

Houston Texans 4.5

Like all betting lines and prices, there is a chance these totals continue to move both before and after the upcoming NFL draft, and as we get closer to the regular season. But these win totals, along with other indications, paint a picture that oddsmakers don’t believe the Patriots will be able to keep up with a loaded AFC.