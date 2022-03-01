Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Named NHL Rookie Of Month For February

Swayman has continued to impress for the Bruins

by

Jeremy Swayman had an impressive month of February and he got some much-deserved recognition for his efforts.

The Bruins on Tuesday announced the Boston goalie was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for February after going 5-1-1 in seven starts. Swayman’s .960 save percentage was first in the league for the month, as was his 1.13 goals-against average.

Swayman has been impressive since being recalled from Providence after Tuukka Rask announced his retirement. He has been making some impressive stops and earned another shutout Monday night in a 7-0 Bruins win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

The rookie has been making a case to be the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie all season with Linus Ullmark as his backup and he bolstered that case with his latest achievement.

More Hockey:

Bruins, NHL Celebrate As Charlie McAvoy Sets Career High For Points
New England Patriots helmet
Previous Article

Patriots’ New Personnel Chief Shares First Comments Since Promotion
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Oakland
Next Article

MBB Conference Tourney Best Bet: Oakland Golden Grizzlies to Spank Short-Handed IUPUI Jaguars

Picked For You

Related