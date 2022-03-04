Celtics Wing Jaylen Brown Re-Elected As NBPA Vice President

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown won’t be suiting up for the Boston Celtics against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he did receive some good news Thursday.

Brown was re-elected as one of the NBPA’s vice presidents after initially being voted into the role in 2019. Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon and Phoenix Suns big man Bismack Biyombo also were re-elected along with Brown.

As voted by the players, @FCHWPO was re-elected as Vice President on the NBPA Executive Committee at today?s NBPA Board of Player Representatives meeting and will begin his 3-year term in this role immediately. pic.twitter.com/mpDLnsl1tD — NBPA (@TheNBPA) March 3, 2022

Brown, Brogdon and Biyombo will serve in the role for at least another three years. New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum is the NBPA president and Golden State Warriors wing Andre Iguadola is the first vice president.