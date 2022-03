NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long for Bruins center Craig Smith to get back on track after his three-game point streak stymied against the Anaheim Ducks.

Smith scored the first goal for the Boston Bruins — a sniper from the slot — against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 13:18 of the first period to give Boston a 1-0 lead over its host.

The goal was his first Jan. 30 and his seventh of the season.

Trent Frederic and Derek Forbort were credited with the assists.