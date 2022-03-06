David Pastrnak Scores Shootout Winner For Bruins Vs. Blue Jackets

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak kept up his ways even without finding the back of the net in regulation.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in a shootout Saturday night to end their road trip with a record of 5-1-0.

Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and while he didn’t score an official goal, he did score the lone shootout goal and recorded an assist in the victory.

