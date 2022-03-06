Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Road Trip With 5-4 Shootout Win Vs. Blue Jackets

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t easy, but the Bruins ended their long road trip on a high note with a 5-4 shootout win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.

Patrice Bergeron scored on the power play in the third period to give the Bruins a one-goal lead, but Jakub Voracek scored with 1.8 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime before it went to the shootout.

David Pastrnak scored the game-winner in the third round of the shootout to send the B’s home with a 10-point road trip.

The Bruins moved to 34-18-4 , while Columbus fell to 28-25-3.

You can check out the full fox score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins need help on defense.

The NHL trade deadline is March 21 and general manager Don Sweeney may want to shift his focus to get some help. Columbus easily could have had five goals after two periods if it wasn’t for Jeremy Swayman, who continued to make highlight-reel saves and keep the Bruins in the game. There are other areas of need, yes, but the Bruins have gotten more production from their bottom six lately, and Saturday’s game highlighted the need for another solid blueliner.