The Boston Bruins are 6-1-1 over their last eight games!

Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored twice in Thursday’s game against the Blackhawks, which included a last second goal in the third period to take the lead. The 25-year-old has 32 goals this season and is undoubtedly one of the top scorers in the NHL.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.